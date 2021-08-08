IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40. IMI has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

