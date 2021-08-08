Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $9.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79. Immunic has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $242.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Immunic alerts:

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis started coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.