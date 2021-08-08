Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $290.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

