Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.27

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.