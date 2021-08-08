Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

