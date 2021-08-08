Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.
IFNNY opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $44.55.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
