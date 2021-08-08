Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

IFNNY opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

