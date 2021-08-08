Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.41% of Ingles Markets worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 32.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 30.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $67.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

