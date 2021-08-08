Injective Protocol Price Up 23% Over Last Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $272.68 million and $64.93 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for $8.35 or 0.00019093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.29 or 0.00819237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00098857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00039557 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

