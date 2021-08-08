Ink 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $992.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 34.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $582,558.00 and $992.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00135632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00147162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,466.63 or 1.00016703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.38 or 0.00785505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

