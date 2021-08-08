Inogen’s (INGN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INGN. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $64.28 on Friday. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -292.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Inogen’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $595,808.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $658,882.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 721,293 shares of company stock worth $41,980,136. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

