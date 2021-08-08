Insider Buying: DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Insider Buys $10,570.00 in Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) insider David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 1,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.02.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
