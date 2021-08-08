Insider Buying: DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Insider Buys $10,570.00 in Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) insider David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 1,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 201,933 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

