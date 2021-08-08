Insider Buying: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Director Buys $13,270.00 in Stock

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Director Kevin C. Phelan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $13,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $280,952.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.