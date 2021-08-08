Insider Buying: Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) CFO Purchases 12,470 Shares of Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.