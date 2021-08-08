Insider Buying: Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Darren Koningen purchased 50,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,338,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,549,603.40.

Darren Koningen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Darren Koningen sold 650,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$403,000.00.

CVE MAI traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.48 and a 52 week high of C$0.78. The company has a market cap of C$264.92 million and a PE ratio of 120.00.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

