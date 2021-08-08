Insider Buying: Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Acquires $24,600.00 in Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Neil E. Cox bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu Co. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $42.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Qumu by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Qumu in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.