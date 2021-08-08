Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $488,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,064,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,635,966.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MASS opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $910.73 million and a PE ratio of -26.90.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MASS shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

