Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Insight Enterprises updated its FY21 guidance to $6.75-$6.90 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $6.750-$6.900 EPS.

NSIT traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.87. 230,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.39. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

