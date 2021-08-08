Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-$6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.67-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.Insight Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.750-$6.900 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $97.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.39.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

