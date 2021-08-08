Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%.

NYSE IBP traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.27. 164,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $84.64 and a 1-year high of $140.58.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on IBP. Truist Securities increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $4,667,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,223,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.