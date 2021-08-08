Insured Finance Hits One Day Volume of $380,308.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 66.9% higher against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $380,308.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00045586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00127307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00146839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,956.54 or 0.99816052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.54 or 0.00791451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,120,947 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

