Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Interface updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

TILE stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $847.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Interface has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

Get Interface alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.