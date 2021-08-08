International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 92.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90,811 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $151.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $151.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

