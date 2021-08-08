IntriCon (IIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. IntriCon has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. On average, analysts expect IntriCon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IntriCon alerts:

NASDAQ IIN opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $185.98 million, a P/E ratio of -512.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.