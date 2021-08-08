Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 2.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.83.

Intuit stock opened at $534.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $540.63. The stock has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

