Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.69% of Invacare worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Invacare during the first quarter worth $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invacare by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invacare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invacare by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invacare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period.

Get Invacare alerts:

IVC opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.85. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.