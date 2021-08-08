Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Lifted by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,214. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.80. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $63.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.