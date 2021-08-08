Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Stock Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,411,000 after buying an additional 42,230 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 237,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $89.13.

