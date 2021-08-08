Investors Buy High Volume of Ball Call Options (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 4,433 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 399% compared to the average daily volume of 889 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLL. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ball by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 110.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after acquiring an additional 432,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL opened at $85.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.43. Ball has a 52-week low of $73.59 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

