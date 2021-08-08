Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.08% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.59.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.