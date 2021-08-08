Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,893. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

