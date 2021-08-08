IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.30 million-$10.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 million.IRadimed also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.620 EPS.

IRMD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,110. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.05 million, a P/E ratio of 98.14 and a beta of 1.05.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $641,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 4,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $156,665.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,597 shares of company stock worth $1,622,967. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

