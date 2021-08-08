iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. iRhythm Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

IRTC traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 764,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,834. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.82 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.58.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

