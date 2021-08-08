iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $55.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as low as $46.82 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 764244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $91,506,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after buying an additional 364,754 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after buying an additional 285,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,283,000 after buying an additional 190,180 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,501,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

