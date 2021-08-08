Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.33-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.415-4.515 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.Iron Mountain also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. 1,375,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,699. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,929. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

