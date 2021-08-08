Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.33-3.45 EPS.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,699. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,929 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

