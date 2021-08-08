iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 103.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 611.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.78.

