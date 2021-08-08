iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Position Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 635,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after buying an additional 249,952 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 891,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after purchasing an additional 174,462 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $792,000.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $26.03 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

