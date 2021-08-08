iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,839 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.52 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

