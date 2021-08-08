iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $6,759,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 46,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 692,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,469 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.09. 422,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,268. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

