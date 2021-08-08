iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $80.31. 10,892,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,805,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

