iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,106,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $444.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $431.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $444.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

