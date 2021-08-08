iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.0% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

IJR stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.49. 3,035,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,163. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

