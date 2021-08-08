Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.86 million, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.12. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the second quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

