Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Announces — Dividend of $0.02

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0199 per share by the bank on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous — dividend of $0.01.
Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.
Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99.
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.