Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Announces — Dividend of $0.02

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0199 per share by the bank on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous — dividend of $0.01.

Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

