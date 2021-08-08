Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. Iteris updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ITI traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 123,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,690. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $264.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $229,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITI shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

