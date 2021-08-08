Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.Itron also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.40.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.11. 938,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,851. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. Itron has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.