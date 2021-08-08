Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.Itron also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.00-1.50 EPS.

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 938,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. Itron has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Itron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Itron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.40.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

