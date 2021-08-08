Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.22.

Several research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,544. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $3,949,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $32,240,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,267,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

