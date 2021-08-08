James P. Lederer Sells 5,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $121.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.09. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48,933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Entegris by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.
