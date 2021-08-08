James P. Lederer Sells 5,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $121.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.09. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48,933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Entegris by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.