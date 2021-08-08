James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $55.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get James River Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.